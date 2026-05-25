Waste management body eyes shedding Bengaluru's dirty city tag

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) is pinning its hopes on a slew of measures it has taken to improve the Swachh Survekshan ranking this year, as the Silicon City ended up as the fifth dirtiest city in the survey conducted last year.

Ensuring that the majority of the Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCC) are functioning, redressing garbage-related complaints filed by citizens within 48 hours, mapping of main roads and clearly dividing them among pourakarmikas, blackspot identification and clearance, penalising erring contractors are some of the measures taken to improve the rankings and keep the city clean, said BSWML officials.

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Marshal Colonel (retired) Rajbhir Singh said, “There are 110 DWCCs across the city. Last year, for multiple reasons including non-performance of the centres and non-allotment of tenders to operate them, the majority of them were not functional. This year, 74 of the total 110 are working.”

Further, the Swachh Survekshan carries more weightage to citizens’ grievance redressal and through the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), BSWML receives around 150 calls related to solid waste, Singh said. “We resolve 90% of the complaints within 48 hours. The complaints that are not resolved in this window are escalated to the next level of officials,” he said.