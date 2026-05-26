A Glassic Comeback: Here's how Gen Zs are styling glass bangles with a modern twist

Long ago, glass bangles were reserved especially for festivals and family celebrations. From pastel stacks paired with oversized shirts to a single statement bangle worn with a watch and denim, the accessory is re-entering mainstream fashion, this time through the lens of Gen Z styling.
For consumers, this comeback carries memories of their mothers getting ready for celebrations, grandmothers stacking colourful sets before temple visits and the familiar sound clinking through homes. “Glass bangles carry emotional value right from our grandmothers’ era,” says fashion enthusiast Veekshita Gowda.
Celebrity stylist Rukmini Nitin dives into the history of glass bangles, as she notes that they have existed across Indian cultures for generations and became popular due to their accessibility across socio-economic backgrounds. Over time, artisan communities developed localised styles and techniques, turning cities like Firozabad into major hubs of glass bangle production. “Glass bangles were never merely decorative. They became symbols of marriage, prosperity, fertility and feminine energy across traditions,” she explains. In South India, ceremonies such as Valaikappu continue to celebrate motherhood through the ritual adornment of glass bangles.
Earlier associated with traditional attire, glass bangles are now appearing alongside corsets, jackets, oversized shirts and Indo-Western silhouettes. Fashion creators are layering them with oxidised jewellery, metallic cuffs and watches, transforming them into statement accessories. Content creator Anupama Raj believes social media has accelerated this revival. “Fashion is becoming increasingly nostalgic. Gen Z is drawn to vintage Bollywood aesthetics, old-school accessories and traditional fabrics. Glass bangles fit perfectly into that revival,” she shares.
Platforms like Instagram and Pinterest have also played a significant role in changing its journey from ‘traditional’ to trend-forward. Influencers and stylists regularly showcase stacked combinations, textured finishes and colourful layering that feel youthful and experimental. The revival also coincides with fashion’s current maximalist era. Bold accessorising and expressive styling have become central to Gen Z fashion, creating space for glass bangles to return, according to maximalist stylist Shivani Jai. She believes the resurgence is linked to the return of Y2K aesthetics and expressive dressing, noting, “Gen Z loves being bold and unapologetic. The right stack of bangles can completely change an outfit.”
According to Jai, the little ‘jingle-jangle’ adds personality to even the simplest outfits. She points to the popularity of Kashmiri-inspired bangles, chunky resin styles and colourful mixed stacks as evidence that traditional accessories are being reimagined for everyday fashion.
Meanwhile, affordability and comfort are also driving the trend. Unlike heavy jewellery, glass bangles are lightweight and easy to style repeatedly. “You can wear a white T-shirt, denim, a watch and a few glass bangles, and it elevates the outfit. It’s like adding a touch of your roots in a modern way,” says Gowda, adding, “You can style bangles and repurpose pieces you already have in your wardrobe.”
Pastel shades, mirror-work detailing, asymmetrical textures and layered stacks are among the biggest trends dominating the market today. Brides, too, are increasingly mixing glass bangles with gold jewellery, temple pieces and oxidised accessories to create more personalised looks, says Raj, adding, “Mix-and-match styling has made festive and bridal fashion feel more creative and personalised.”
For a generation constantly remixing the past into something new, the humble glass bangle has become more than just an accessory, bridging memory and modernity. “Without changing the traditional essence or craftsmanship behind glass bangles, artisans and vendors are becoming more open to contemporary customisation,” says Nitin. Gowda agrees, as she adds, “Social media, in a way, is helping many artisans by giving them visibility they didn’t have before.”