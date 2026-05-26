A Glassic Comeback: Here's how Gen Zs are styling glass bangles with a modern twist

Platforms like Instagram and Pinterest have also played a significant role in changing its journey from ‘traditional’ to trend-forward. Influencers and stylists regularly showcase stacked combinations, textured finishes and colourful layering that feel youthful and experimental. The revival also coincides with fashion’s current maximalist era. Bold accessorising and expressive styling have become central to Gen Z fashion, creating space for glass bangles to return, according to maximalist stylist Shivani Jai. She believes the resurgence is linked to the return of Y2K aesthetics and expressive dressing, noting, “Gen Z loves being bold and unapologetic. The right stack of bangles can completely change an outfit.”

According to Jai, the little ‘jingle-jangle’ adds personality to even the simplest outfits. She points to the popularity of Kashmiri-inspired bangles, chunky resin styles and colourful mixed stacks as evidence that traditional accessories are being reimagined for everyday fashion.

Meanwhile, affordability and comfort are also driving the trend. Unlike heavy jewellery, glass bangles are lightweight and easy to style repeatedly. “You can wear a white T-shirt, denim, a watch and a few glass bangles, and it elevates the outfit. It’s like adding a touch of your roots in a modern way,” says Gowda, adding, “You can style bangles and repurpose pieces you already have in your wardrobe.”