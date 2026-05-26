Go, Go, Gooners: Arsenal fans in B'luru on cloud nine as club lifts Premier League trophy after 22 years

It wasn’t a usual Sunday for Arsenal supporters. After 22 years of heartbreaks and near misses, Gooners (global fanbase of the London-based club) across the world finally witnessed their club lift the Premier League trophy, turning pubs and living rooms into emotional gatherings filled with chants, songs and nervous anticipation. Calling the big win ‘surreal’, engineer John George K says, “This is the moment every Arsenal fan has been dreaming about.”
Arsenal, led by captain Martin Ødegaard, finished the 2025-26 Premier League season, securing 85 points after victory (2-1) against Crystal Palace on the final day. For software developer Sreeniketh H, the victory brought back memories of growing up as a fan during the club’s difficult years. “I started following Arsenal in the 2011-12 season as a hosteller staying up late to follow Champions League games through text commentaries,” he says, adding, “This season was a proper rollercoaster. Even when Arsenal were leading, I kept denying our chances because I was scared of disappointment.” Sreeniketh.
Configuration analyst Joel Jacob, another longtime supporter, says Arsenal has been a constant part of his life since 2012. “Arsenal is the longest relationship I’ve been in. I watched them through the banter years and stayed up during exams to watch games. Seeing them win the league means the world to me,” he laughs.
Many fans credit manager Mikel Arteta for rebuilding the club’s identity after years of inconsistency and criticism. George believes the Spaniard restored belief and ambition at Arsenal after difficult years following the club’s move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium. “He transformed the mentality, culture, and standards around Arsenal. Today, he’s made Arsenal a club players genuinely want to join again,” he says.
Fans are embracing rituals around the title run. Jacob says he always sits in the same seat at home during matches, while George avoids checking the starting lineup before kickoff because he believes it brings bad luck. Sunday witnessed many watch parties, as Jomy Mathew Jose, the co-admin of Arsenal Bangalore Supporters Club, recognised by Arsenal, shares, “This was more than just a football screening. With over 1,000 Arsenal fans coming together across four locations in the city, every cheer, chant and emotional moment showed how deeply football connects people beyond the game itself.” Another member, Ankur Sengupta, adds, “A lot of our members grew up hearing stories of the Invincibles, but had never experienced a Premier League title celebration themselves. We organised screenings across four venues, with over 1,000 fans turning up in red and white. There were chants, flags, scarves, nonstop singing and fans celebrating like one big family.”
The celebrations are extending beyond watch parties, too. Jersey sellers across Bengaluru are reportedly witnessing a spike in Arsenal merchandise sales, especially the club’s latest edition jerseys, as supporters rush to own a piece to be a part of the history. “I have a small jersey collection, but it’s expanding soon. I plan to get my first tattoo thanks to this win,” says Sreeniketh. Meanwhile, Jacob shares, “I buy Arsenal jerseys every year, and I plan on continuing this tradition for the rest of my life.”
Even with a Champions League final still ahead, most fans insist the Premier League triumph alone has already made this season unforgettable. But excitement hasn’t stopped there. “We are gearing up for the Champions League final screening this Saturday, which is incredibly emotional match for Arsenal fans. The club is back in a Champions League final after 20 years, and this is one trophy that has escaped us,” says Sengupta, with hopes of many more wins and chants of ‘We love you Arsenal, we do’.