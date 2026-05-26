Go, Go, Gooners: Arsenal fans in B'luru on cloud nine as club lifts Premier League trophy after 22 years

It wasn’t a usual Sunday for Arsenal supporters. After 22 years of heartbreaks and near misses, Gooners (global fanbase of the London-based club) across the world finally witnessed their club lift the Premier League trophy, turning pubs and living rooms into emotional gatherings filled with chants, songs and nervous anticipation. Calling the big win ‘surreal’, engineer John George K says, “This is the moment every Arsenal fan has been dreaming about.”

Arsenal, led by captain Martin Ødegaard, finished the 2025-26 Premier League season, securing 85 points after victory (2-1) against Crystal Palace on the final day. For software developer Sreeniketh H, the victory brought back memories of growing up as a fan during the club’s difficult years. “I started following Arsenal in the 2011-12 season as a hosteller staying up late to follow Champions League games through text commentaries,” he says, adding, “This season was a proper rollercoaster. Even when Arsenal were leading, I kept denying our chances because I was scared of disappointment.” Sreeniketh.

Configuration analyst Joel Jacob, another longtime supporter, says Arsenal has been a constant part of his life since 2012. “Arsenal is the longest relationship I’ve been in. I watched them through the banter years and stayed up during exams to watch games. Seeing them win the league means the world to me,” he laughs.

Many fans credit manager Mikel Arteta for rebuilding the club’s identity after years of inconsistency and criticism. George believes the Spaniard restored belief and ambition at Arsenal after difficult years following the club’s move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium. “He transformed the mentality, culture, and standards around Arsenal. Today, he’s made Arsenal a club players genuinely want to join again,” he says.