Idli at Rs 90, biryani at Rs 500? Karnataka hotels warn of costly bite

BENGALURU: Your favourite plate of biryani may soon cost nearly Rs 500, while go-to breakfast items such as idlis and masala dosas could become significantly more expensive.

The Karnataka State Hotels Association (KSHA) has warned that the state government’s revised minimum wages for workers could trigger a steep increase in food prices across hotels and restaurants in Karnataka, placing an additional burden on consumers and small hotel operators.

KSHA president G K Shetty said the revised wage structure, which increases minimum wages by nearly 60%, would severely impact the hospitality sector that is already struggling with rising operational costs. He said the wages now range from Rs 19,300 for unskilled workers in Zone 3 taluks to Rs 31,100 for highly skilled workers in Zone 1.

Shetty claimed that if the revised wages are implemented in the current form, the price of popular breakfast items could rise sharply. “A plate of idli, currently priced around Rs 50, may go up to Rs 80-90, while masala dosa prices could touch Rs 150 from the present Rs 80-90,” he said. He added that vegetarian meals priced at Rs 150-200 may rise to Rs 250-300, while biryani prices in Bengaluru could go up from Rs 300-350 to nearly Rs 500.