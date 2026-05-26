Restroom voyeurism FIR filed against hospital staffer in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An FIR is registered at Varthur police station against a housekeeping staffer of a private hospital after a woman alleged that he recorded her while she was in the washroom. The alleged photos or videos, however, are yet to found by the police.

On May 21, the woman (36) visited the private hospital on Sarjapur Road. While using the restroom, she noticed Krishna Ram, a male staffer, behaving suspiciously and allegedly attempting to take photographs or videos on his mobile phone. He fled the spot when she questioned him about it.

A case was registered under Sections 77 (voyeurism), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 62 (attempt to commit offences) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the IT Act. No alleged photographs or videos were found on the mobile phone. The suspect’s mobile phone was seized and sent for forensic examination for further investigation.