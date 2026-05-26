Sexual harassment case: Karnataka Court denies priest bail

BENGALURU: The 45th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court refused to grant bail to a 31-year-old priest from a Christian mission for allegedly sexually harassing a 27-year-old woman, who joined the mission to become a nun, forcing her to have sex, claiming “it is God’s work”.

“It is very clear that the petitioner has not made out any grounds for his release on bail. The petitioner has committed such an offence against a woman, which affects the self-esteem and respect of women,” said Judge E Rajeeva Gowda, rejecting the bail petition of Sam Satya Nesan, the accused from Tamil Nadu.

Police said, the woman wanted to serve God. So she left her house and stayed in a paying guest accommodation. She joined the mission on Kanakapura Road in March 2026. On the night of April 23, she and two other women and the accused went to a hotel in JP Nagar to have dinner. The victim went to her paying guest accommodation at midnight, but it was closed. She informed the accused, who told her that he had booked a cab for her to go to his mission.

Accordingly, she reached there at 1am. When she was sleeping in the room of the accused, he allegedly told her to have sex with him, saying it was “God’s work”. When she refused, he allegedly molested her and recorded it on a mobile phone, which he showed to her and threatened her.

In his bail plea, the accused claimed he was innocent and that he had been falsely implicated. The complainant did not raise any alarm despite allegedly being inside the religious institution.