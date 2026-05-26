Tippers at the ready to dispose of Bakrid waste in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With three days left for Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has come up with a four-day plan to handle around 2000 tonnes of animal waste expected to be generated in the five city corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

A day before Bakrid, a mass announcement will be made in all mosques across Bengaluru not to litter street corners with animal waste. The civic body will also hand out gunny bags to collect waste. The public will be sensitised to dispose of the waste in these bags and hand them over to auto tippers.

“A large amount of waste is expected from Shivajinagar, Hebbal, Chamarajpet, Pulakeshinagar and Hebbal,” said Ramamani, Chief Operating Officer, BSWML.