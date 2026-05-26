Tippers at the ready to dispose of Bakrid waste in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With three days left for Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has come up with a four-day plan to handle around 2000 tonnes of animal waste expected to be generated in the five city corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
A day before Bakrid, a mass announcement will be made in all mosques across Bengaluru not to litter street corners with animal waste. The civic body will also hand out gunny bags to collect waste. The public will be sensitised to dispose of the waste in these bags and hand them over to auto tippers.
“A large amount of waste is expected from Shivajinagar, Hebbal, Chamarajpet, Pulakeshinagar and Hebbal,” said Ramamani, Chief Operating Officer, BSWML.
According to the official, the animal waste will be disposed of scientifically, and street corners will be sprayed by gangmen.
To send a message to community members to keep their surroundings clean, GBA officials also reached out to the head priest to circulate it. “We will cooperate with GBA, and a message has been circulated to over 800 masjids across Bengaluru to tell the community to ensure the animals are not slaughtered in the open and in public places, and not to throw any waste in drains or on street corners,” said Maqsood Imran Rashadi, chief imam, Jamia Masjid, KR Market.