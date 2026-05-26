With diesel prices going up, bus fares could go north in Karnataka

He explained that if the corporations submit proposals citing financial stress and seek a fare hike, the government would examine the matter. “Once proposals come from all four corporations, the state government will think about it,” he said.

The minister also pointed to the financial burden caused by repeated fuel price hikes. He noted that after the previous cumulative diesel price hikes were hovering around Rs 4 before Monday, the four transport corporations were together looking at an additional burden of nearly Rs 25 crore per month and Rs 300 crore a year. With diesel prices having risen to over Rs 7 per litre due to additional cess and revisions, the losses are expected to increase further, he noted.

Reddy, however, maintained that no official proposal has reached the government so far, though such requests “may come” from the transport boards in future. The last fare hike was announced in January 2025, with a 15 per cent increase across the four corporations – KSRTC, KKRTC, NWKRTC, BMTC – citing rising operational costs.