25-day deadline for officials to open Okalipuram underpass to vehicles

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has set a 25-day deadline and directed officials to complete the pending works beneath the Chennai railway line on the Okalipuram eight-lane corridor.

After an inspection of various development projects under the jurisdictions of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation and West City Corporation, Rao noted that the Railway Department has already completed two box-pushing structures beneath the Chennai railway track.

“I have instructed officials to complete the construction of the connecting road for vehicular traffic through one of the box sections on the route from Majestic to Rajajinagar within 25 days.

That apart, asked officials to immediately commence and complete within the stipulated time frame the construction of the connecting road to the box passage leading towards the railway station, a 1,200 mm diameter stormwater drain for rainwater discharge, a 63-metre retaining wall, and pedestrian footpaths,” he said.

Rao also informed about the new pedestrian foot overbridge planned at the location. He instructed officials to begin the work at the earliest.

During an inspection of the Madhavanagar Railway Underpass near Shivananda Circle, Rao instructed desilting operations beneath the gratings and in the surrounding drains to facilitate the smooth flow of water. Officials were instructed to take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent waterlogging at the railway underpass during the monsoon season.

Observing construction in violation of the approved plan, he directed officials to issue a notice to the owner concerned and initiate appropriate legal action.