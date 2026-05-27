9 arrested near Visakhapatnam while fleeing with Rs 89 lakh gold after Bengaluru theft

BENGALURU: In a swift operation, the Halasuru Gate police, assisted by the railway police in Andhra Pradesh, arrested nine workers of a gold and silver work company who had escaped with gold bars and ornaments, weighing 618 grams and worth around Rs 89 lakh. The accused told police that they resorted to stealing the precious metal as their employer was not paying salaries properly.

S Sandeep Mehta (44), a resident of Surveyor Road in Basavanagudi, owner of the company on NT Pet Main Road, filed the complaint on May 12. The police captured all nine workers on the next day near the Visakhapatnam railway station, en route to West Bengal in a train. All of them were employed for the past six months and escaped with the gold on the night of May 11.

The accused are S Sheikh Meraj Ul Islam (27), R Golam Nabi Malik (20), SK Mustaq ALi (22), N Ramzan Midya (21), SK Mehboob Rehman (19), SK Lalan (29), S Asik Ali (20), S Afeeq Mohammed (19), and B Biswajit Bounia (40), all natives of West Bengal.

“Pursued multiple angles and gathered credible information from informants, the nine workers were found travelling from Bengaluru to West Bengal via Visakhapatnam by train. With help from the railway police in Andhra Pradesh, all nine workers were intercepted near the railway station in Visakhapatnam, AP, along with the stolen gold bars and ornaments.

The accused confessed during interrogation that they committed the theft as the employer was not paying salaries properly, and to make easy money,” police said. All the accused are remanded in judicial custody.