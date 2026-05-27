Bengaluru Bakrid traffic advisory restricts movement on St John’s Church Road, Nagawara stretch

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have issued an advisory for Bakrid festival on Thursday, restricting vehicular movement on St John’s Church Road in Pulakeshinagar traffic police station limits and from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle under the KG Halli traffic police station limits.

In Pulakeshinagar, vehicles moving from Old Udaya TV Junction towards Millers Road and St John’s Church Road, from Haines Road and St John’s Church Road towards Millers Road and Nandidurga Road and from Nandidurga Road towards Millers Road and St John’s Church Road have been temporarily restricted.

Vehicles from Old Udaya TV Junction towards Millers Road and St John’s Church Road should take a right turn at Old Udaya TV Junction and proceed via Bamboo Bazaar Junction, Netaji Road, Prominent Road and Haines Road.

Vehicles travelling from Haines Road and St John’s Church Road towards Millers Road and Nandidurga Road should use Bamboo Bazaar Service Road, Cantonment Road, Queens Road, Old Udaya TV Junction and Jayamahal Road.

Motorists travelling from Nandidurga Road towards Millers Road and St John’s Church Road should proceed via Benson Cross Road and GK Vale Junction.

Under the K G Halli traffic police limits, vehicular movement from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle has been restricted. Traffic police have also temporarily prohibited parking of all types of vehicles on Millers Road.

Vehicles from Nagawara Junction towards Shivajinagar should use Hennur Road, HBR 80 Feet Road, Lingarajapuram Flyover, Robertson Road Junction and Haines Road.

Vehicles from Shivajinagar towards Nagawara Junction should proceed via Spencer Road, Coles Road and Veerasandra Road to reach Hennur and Nagawara Junction.