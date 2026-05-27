Bengaluru techie dies after lightning strike in Mysuru

MYSURU: A 43-year-old techie from Bengaluru died after being struck by lightning near Yelwal in Mysuru district on Monday evening.

The deceased, Hosoklu Roshan Balakrishna, hailed from Kodagu district. The family resides in an apartment in Jalahalli in Bengaluru.

The police said Roshan was employed with an IT company and was also managing the family’s coffee plantation. The incident occurred at 5 pm when Roshan and his family stopped near Yelwal to visit their property. Roshan reportedly went near a mango tree to pluck fruits when lightning struck him, causing him to collapse on the spot.

Family members immediately rushed him to a nearby NG Hospital and later to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Roshan is survived by his wife and a son who is in Class 9.