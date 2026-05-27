Bengaluru's Kadirenahalli underpass flooded after rains; civic body orders permanent drainage fix

BENGALURU: After the recent rains, the Kadirenahalli underpass was flooded due to the lack of a proper drainage system, causing severe disruption to vehicular traffic in the surroundings. Naveen Kumar Raju, Additional Commissioner, development division of Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC), who inspected the site on Tuesday, instructed engineers to provide a strict and permanent drainage system to allow rainwater to flow smoothly.

Raju ordered officials to take appropriate technical measures to prevent water from leaking from the underpass walls and immediately carry out adequate concrete resurfacing work in areas where the road was dug for installation of a drainage pipeline and to repair the road.

He also inspected waste transfer points near Kadirenahalli Cross and Yelachenahalli Lake. “After the recent rains, inadequate drainage at Kadirenahalli underpass led to severe waterlogging, causing major disruptions to vehicular traffic. The corporation also issued directives to the on-site engineers to build a robust and permanent drainage system to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater,” he said.

He ordered officials to take appropriate technical measures to prevent water leakage from the underpass walls. Furthermore, he instructed them to immediately carry out proper concrete resurfacing and repair road sections that were dug up for laying drainage pipelines.