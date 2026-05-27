In the company of trees

When my wife Deepali asked our son Vivaan, who is on the autism spectrum and non-verbal, what his idea of a perfect world might be, he paused, typed slowly, and offered three simple phrases: “No pain. Love always. More trees.” When we asked him why he loved trees so deeply, he typed again: “Trees don’t judge.”

Vivaan’s love for nature has slowly transformed us into pilgrims of forests. Whenever possible, we choose national parks over cities, trails over malls, silence over noise. The human being’s relationship with trees is elemental. It is biological, cultural, psychological and philosophical all at once. It shapes how we breathe, think, build, and imagine meaning.

At the most fundamental level, humans and trees are partners in survival. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen; humans inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide. Every breath we take is, in part, a gift from trees. Dendrology, the science of trees, reminds us they have a complex intelligence that science is only beginning to comprehend.

In recent decades, science has revealed what we have naturally intuited – that trees reduce stress, sharpen memory and nurture creativity. Humans seem neurologically wired to respond to forests with calm and awe. Parks and gardens feel restorative because the mind recognises something ancient and familiar. The Japanese concept of shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, captures this insight with elegance: being among trees is therapy.

Literature, too, has long sensed this truth. In Around the World in 80 Trees, Jonathan Drori travels across continents to reveal how trees shape every dimension of human life, from the romantic to the regrettable. The banyan tree in India, the lime trees of Berlin, the eucalyptus of nineteenth-century London, the redwoods of California – each becomes a portal into history, science, culture and imagination. Drori’s book may appeal to a niche audience, but it offers a rare and subtle pleasure for those who enter its world.