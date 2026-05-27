‘I’ve become immune to nastiness,’ writes Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in her autobiograpy (EXCERPT)

A few hours later, the news had spread, and a wave of controversy and vulgar sarcasm exploded, amplified – as always – by the tremendous power of the internet and social media. The insults soon followed, ferocious and relentless. I’m used to being insulted – sometimes to such a degree that I’ve become immune to the nastiness – but not this time. Reading comments that someone hoped I would miscarry was deeply hurtful. Not for me – I’ve never been intimidated by keyboard warriors – but for the defenseless life I was carrying, which had unwittingly triggered such hostility. In that moment, I felt as though I’d failed my very first mission as a mother. I can still vividly recall the comic actresses who regularly appeared on RAI TV, the fixtures on talk shows who couldn’t resist recycling offensive, hackneyed lines. For those self-proclaimed progressive thinkers, those modern, liberal women, I had no right to announce my pregnancy at a pro-family event simply because I was unmarried. I have often heard similarly ridiculous claims: if you’re unmarried, you shouldn’t defend the traditional family. It’s as absurd as saying that if you’re young, you shouldn’t address issues affecting the elderly, or if you’re human, you shouldn’t advocate for animal welfare. That said, there were several moments of solidarity from political leaders expressing their support. I particularly remember Roberta Pinotti, then-Minister of Defense for the Democratic Party (Partito Democractico, PD), who sent me a pair of baby booties, along with a heartfelt message, quoting Dante, that essentially said “don’t bother with them, just look and move on” (non ragioniam di lor, ma guarda e passa).

Still, the controversy did not die down until Guido Bertolaso, former Head of the Civil Protection Department and the Center-Right’s unofficia mayoral candidate for Rome, weighed in on television. He said aloud what many others were thinking but hadn’t dared to express openly: “Meloni just wants to be a mom.” In hindsight, I believe Guido’s intentions were paternalistic, and that his words simply came out wrong — but at the time, it enraged me.

Just a few days after Family Day, fully aware of the risks that a pregnancy at my age could involve, I had announced my decision not to run for the Campidoglio, and removed my name from consideration as a candidate. Yet, Bertolaso’s absurd comment about staying home with a baby bottle and a high chair, coupled with the chaotic handling of primaries and campaigns essentially run from under a temporary gazebo, made me change my mind. Ironically, Bertolaso had become a great motivator. And it wasn’t the last time I chose to do something simply because I was told I couldn’t.