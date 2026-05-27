Jiggle All The Way: Viral for their jiggle, Japanese-style soufflé pancakes are gaining popularity in B'luru

It wiggles, it jiggles, and who knows, if you smack it at the right place, it might even do the boogie-woogie. We promise this is not a tongue-in-cheek riddle; it’s just the natural response to seeing a soufflé pancake for the first time – a cross between the airiness of a soufflé and the sponginess of a pancake, this dessert has gone viral not just for its taste but for its moves.

“I first came across them down a late-night Instagram rabbit hole. I saw a video of someone poking one and it just wobbled, and I remember thinking, ‘That’s not real!’” says Aly Payne, co-founder of Neon Market, which began offering the dessert in 2024, before the trend really took off in the city in the last year with several Asian-inspired cafes and restaurants introducing these visual treats on their menus. “At the time, it was niche, the kind only food bloggers knew about but not the Sunday brunch crowd. Two years later, they’ve become a staple; people travel from across the city specifically for them,” she adds.

While the crowd, mainly made of young professionals, high schoolers and college students are drawn in by the dessert’s viral looks, what keeps them coming back is its unique texture, notes Barkha Sahu, who offers it at her cafe, Ame’s Japanese Kissaten. “The height, the plating, it’s made for the camera. But the thing is, if it looks great and doesn’t taste great, people won’t come back,” she says, adding, “People aren’t used to food that feels this light. It’s airy, warm and is paired with rich sauces.”

Maryam Shareef, who co-founded souffle pancake outlet O’fufu along with her sister Fatima Shareef, agrees, adding, “We have miso caramel, strawberry compote, a simple maple syrup one and tiramisu pancakes and biscoff pancakes. But you can really play around with it. Someone even added three chocolate sauces – dark, milk and white.” Following their first branch’s growing popularity, the sisters recently opened a second outlet on St Mark’s Road.

Sahu’s taken this customisability a step further, creating savoury and breakfast-style options too, putting pancakes in dishes where you would expect rice, noodles or toast. “It’s all about doing something slightly unexpected. We’ve built a breakfast-style pancake with hollandaise, eggs, mortadella and sausages. We’ve also done things like Mapo tofu on pancakes, which sounds wrong until you try it.”