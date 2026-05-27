Karnataka High Court rejects bail to Nigerian national arrested in Bengaluru MDMA drug case

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka recently dismissed a petition seeking bail filed by Cristian Soporuchukwu (44), a Nigerian national, who came to India on a business visa and was arrested for selling drugs.

Justice V Srishananda dismissed the petition with an observation that non-furnishing of grounds of arrest, or improper compliance of furnishing the grounds of arrest would be a good ground for grant of bail in all offences, on the other hand, where the accused is alleged of possessing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) would not be permitted to gain a back door entry in getting bail on the grounds of improper compliance of furnishing grounds of arrest, especially when he failed to make out a ground for grant of bail by resorting to Section 37 of the NDPS Act.

Cristian, came to India on a business visa. He visited Goa, Delhi and Mumbai and got acquainted with some drug peddlers. He purchased MDMA crystals and sold them to college students and IT-BT employees.

Beguru police booked him in April 2025 for selling MDMA crystals near the Begur Lake and AECS Layout Road.

Anti-narcotics wing seized about 1 kg of MDMA crystals, a pocket weighing machine, 10 zip lock covers, a mobile phone and a scooter from him.

The court also took note of the petitioner overstaying his visa.