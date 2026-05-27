Smoke forces emergency evacuation of IndiGo Chennai-bound flight at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: An IndiGo flight bound for Chennai (6E 6017) from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday had to be aborted after smoke was detected on the aircraft. All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

The aircraft is an Airbus A321 Neo. After the smoke was noticed, emergency slides were deployed from the static aircraft on the tarmac, and passengers were swiftly deboarded.

As per information shared by an IndiGo spokesperson, the aircraft in question “was taxiing out to runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were informed.

All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being.”

An alternate flight was arranged for the deboarded passengers.

Issuing a statement on the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated, “On 26.05.2026, Indigo A321 aircraft VT-IME while operating flight 6E-6017 (Bengaluru-Chennai) was involved in emergency evacuation of passengers as smoke was reported in cabin/cockpit.

After pushback when taxi was commenced, smoke was observed in cockpit and cabin. Crew carried out emergency evacuation of passengers using all escape slides. During the evacuation process, two passengers received minor injury. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection/rectification. DGCA is investigating the incident.”