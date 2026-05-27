Ugandan woman in Bengaluru shows Ebola signs, isolated

BENGALURU: A suspected case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) was reported in Bengaluru after a 28-year-old woman from Uganda developed symptoms resembling the deadly viral infection, prompting health authorities to initiate emergency surveillance and isolation measures.

The woman, Nagire Latifa from Kampala in Uganda, arrived in Bengaluru on May 23 and was staying at a private hotel in the city.

When she showed symptoms associated with EVD, health authorities moved her in an ambulance to the Epidemic Diseases Hospital for isolation, treatment, and close medical observation.

Central Government’s health protocol says travellers arriving from African countries such as Uganda and Congo are kept under surveillance for 21 days due to the risk of Ebola infection.

Blood samples and other required specimens were collected from the woman on May 25 and sent through the Bengaluru unit of the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to a specialised laboratory in Pune for detailed testing.

Authorities are now closely monitoring the woman’s condition while also assessing possible contacts she may have had since arriving in the city.

The test results that are expected by Wednesday.