Because we’re worth it: Young Bengalureans give new definition to self-care

Earlier generations often treated self-care as an occasional indulgence – a salon visit before a festival, an outing after months of routine, or a rare purchase after months or years of saving up. Today, this concept is seeing a major change. Among many young people, spending on oneself is increasingly being framed as emotional maintenance rather than luxury.
Skincare products, fitness memberships, hobbies, travel and weekend outings are seen as essential breaks from routine. Alongside this, conversations about stress, burnout, and mental well-being have made it easier to justify personal spending as part of maintaining balance in a fast-paced lifestyle.
For brand solution executive Jayanth C, spending is closely tied to identity and motivation, playing a role in how he feels throughout the day. “I used to ignore my curls, but realised that curls give me my identity. Now, I don’t think twice when it comes to spending on hair care because it makes me feel like myself. Dressing well and putting effort into styling also matters because only then, I feel motivated to work,” he says, adding that his monthly self-care expense comes to around Rs 5,000, which includes skincare, haircare and travel expenses. “Few things are sponsored by parents,” he laughs, adding, “But that’s where my side hustle comes in.” Stipends through internships and side work changes the way he looks at spending.
Travel, especially, becomes a way to reset before returning to routine. “Most of us do internships and side hustles because it’s joyful to spend on ourselves without thinking twice. The fun hits harder when it’s your hard-earned money,” he says, further adding, “I have a policy that before starting something new, I need a break because then I feel like working again. Before college reopens, I go to the beach at least once because getting wet, running and playing – that’s my therapy.” Diya Agarwalla, a student, says her spending is highly influenced by everyday routines that help her feel balanced and confident. She spends regularly on skincare as part of her monthly self-care routine, saying it helps her manage sensitive skin while also making her feel confident. She admits to occasionally spending more than planned on personal care products, even if expensive, because it improves her sense of well-being. “Self-care is taking care of my physical and mental well-being through small habits – getting enough sleep, eating good food, doing something I like and taking time for myself. Even small changes in routine make me feel healthier and more organised,” she shares.
For Kafeel Khan, another student, small expenses during the week also act as stress relief, helping him disconnect from academic pressure. “I don’t usually spend a lot, but I do on things that make me feel better, skincare, good food, or occasionally something related to fitness. Even buying coffee during a stressful week feels worth it sometimes. Every month I probably spend money on eating out or ice cream with friends. It helps me relax and take my mind off college stress, so I see it as part of my mental well-being,” he says.
Agarwalla believes this growing focus on self-care among young people comes from greater awareness of mental health and stress, supported by social media and easier access to information, which has made wellness a more visible part of everyday life. Kafeel agrees, as he shares the bigger role played by social media in promoting self-care. "You constantly see people promoting routines, products, or healthy lifestyles, so sometimes it makes you feel like you also need those things too," he adds. Jayanth, too, loves the part where social media comes to the fore. "It’s great that skincare brands are showing how men are also doing makeup and skincare. It’s a trend to carry sunscreen to beaches, moisturising lips every now. Caring for yourself didn’t just stick to one gender like before and I’m glad how social media has changed that narrative."
Beyond personal choices, this shift is also linked to changing lifestyles and pressures. Riddhi Ahuja, a recent physiotherapy graduate, says emotional balance is a key reason people invest in themselves today. “The environment, pollution and relationships are not the same as before, and that may be one reason people are paying more attention to self-care today,” she says, further adding that inner stability can come through different forms of spending and habits, depending on what helps an individual feel grounded.
(Inputs from Nitya Dani, Misha Baniya)