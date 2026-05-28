Because we’re worth it: Young Bengalureans give new definition to self-care

For Kafeel Khan, another student, small expenses during the week also act as stress relief, helping him disconnect from academic pressure. “I don’t usually spend a lot, but I do on things that make me feel better, skincare, good food, or occasionally something related to fitness. Even buying coffee during a stressful week feels worth it sometimes. Every month I probably spend money on eating out or ice cream with friends. It helps me relax and take my mind off college stress, so I see it as part of my mental well-being,” he says.

Agarwalla believes this growing focus on self-care among young people comes from greater awareness of mental health and stress, supported by social media and easier access to information, which has made wellness a more visible part of everyday life. Kafeel agrees, as he shares the bigger role played by social media in promoting self-care. "You constantly see people promoting routines, products, or healthy lifestyles, so sometimes it makes you feel like you also need those things too," he adds. Jayanth, too, loves the part where social media comes to the fore. "It’s great that skincare brands are showing how men are also doing makeup and skincare. It’s a trend to carry sunscreen to beaches, moisturising lips every now. Caring for yourself didn’t just stick to one gender like before and I’m glad how social media has changed that narrative."