GBA chief directs officials to expedite work on Wind Tunnel Road underpass

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Wednesday directed officials to expedite work on the Wind Tunnel Road underpass project by deploying additional manpower and machinery.

During his inspection of the project site near UR Rao Satellite Centre on Old Airport Road, Rao instructed the officials to relocate utilities such as BWSSB pipelines, sewer lines, power lines and OFC cables within 10 days and ensure that the project is ready by the deadline. Once the utilities are relocated, work on retaining walls should be taken up, he said.

To ensure smooth movement of vehicles, temporary roads should be constructed soon on either side of the junction through defence, ISRO, NAL and some private land. Work should be executed without disrupting traffic, Rao told the officials and asked them to ensure that all safety measures are in place at the project site.

The Rs 19-crore project will have a six-lane 300-metre underpass with a width of 7.5 metres on either side. Nearly 70% of work on it has been completed.

Rao said work on the central section of the underpass will start soon. Service roads will be built in the final phase of the project.