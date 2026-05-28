In a first, Bidadi police register FIR against two drivers for violation of no-parking zone

BENGALURU: In a rare case, the Bidadi police have registered an FIR against two lorry drivers for parking in a no-parking area. Normally, the police collect a spot fine or tow the vehicles parked in the non-parking zone. In case the drivers refuse to pay spot fine, the police direct them to pay court fine and get their vehicle released after producing the court fine receipt. However the Bidadi police have gone a step ahead by registering the FIR on Monday.

The FIR has been registered against D Shiva Kumar, 35, driver of a Karnataka state registered container and 21-year-old N Harman, driver of a Tamil Nadu state registered container vehicle. A case of danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation under section 285 of BNS has been registered against the drivers.

“For the first time, FIR was registered against the drivers for parking in a no-parking area. We have conducted several drives advising the drivers not to park in the no-parking area. Even fines were also being collected regularly. Since the drivers took it lightly, we had to take stringent action. As the vehicles were seized, the owners have to wait till we release them after filing a charge sheet to the court,” said an officer.