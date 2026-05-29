58 rowdy-sheeters externed from Bengaluru in four months

BENGALURU: To curb criminal activities across the city, the Bengaluru City Police have externed 58 rowdy-sheeters from the city in the last four months of this year. The Goonda Act has been invoked against one rowdy-sheeter, while proposals against three others are pending.
The police told TNIE that the Organised Crime Wing (OCW) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), which has intensified its crackdown on criminal activities in the city, prepared a list of notorious rowdy-sheeters who were repeatedly involved in criminal activities and posed a threat to law and order.
The OCW recommended the externment of 58 rowdy-sheeters, including 28 from the East division, 10 from the West division, six from the North division, five from the North-East division, four from the South-East division, three from the North-West division, and one each from the South-West division and Electronic City division, the officer said.
The list was sent to the respective Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of different divisions for necessary action.
The officer said the DCPs have issued orders to extern the rowdy-sheeters, barring them from entering the city for one year. The rowdies have been externed to different districts, including Kolar, KGF, Ballari, Mysuru and others. If they violate the order and enter the city, they will be arrested again and externed, the officer said.
Another senior officer said the police have also initiated action under the Goonda Act against five rowdies who were allegedly involved in continuous criminal activities and disturbing public peace in the city. Currently, Mahalakshmi Layout rowdy sheeter Vinay Kumar has been arrested and sent to jail. Proposals to invoke the Goonda Act against Jamsheed, Palani alias Kerchief, and Satish are under the scrutiny of the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).