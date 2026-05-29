Auto driver killed after Vijayanagar Club compound wall collapses during Bengaluru rains

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old auto driver was killed after the compound wall of the Vijayanagar Club on 1st Main Road in Hampinagar, RPC Layout 2nd Stage, collapsed on his vehicle during heavy rain in the city on Friday evening.

The incident occurred around 6.45 pm. The compound wall, measuring around 10 to 12 feet in height and 25 to 30 feet in width, collapsed on the auto that was on the road. The wall was allegedly part of the club's swimming pool structure.

The deceased has been identified as Shivaboraiah, a resident of Attiguppe. He was sitting inside the auto bearing registration number KA-41-B-1249 when the wall collapsed. Police suspect that the victim was waiting for passengers at the time of the incident.

The auto was completely damaged in the collapse. A luggage jeep and three electric poles were also damaged.

Personnel from the Vijayanagar police station removed the victim from the mangled vehicle and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) were also pressed into action to clear the debris from the site.

Police are in the process of summoning the club's committee members to record their statements. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Victoria Hospital for postmortem examination.

It may be recalled that on April 29, during heavy rain in the city, nine people died in three separate incidents. Of them, seven died after a wall at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed on them, while two others died due to electrocution in different parts of the city.