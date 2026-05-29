Bengaluru will pay price for 30-year garbage deal: Ashwath

BENGALURU: BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan has strongly criticised the state government for its reported Rs 39,437 crore solid waste management contract for Bengaluru, alleging lack of transparency and financial prudence in awarding the project to a single vendor for 30 years. He said Bengalureans would ultimately bear the burden of the deal and, and it could make citizens pay more than four times the present cost by 2056.

In a statement, Narayan said the Congress-led government approved the contract with a built-in 5% annual escalation clause, which he alleged would increase costs by more than four times by 2056. He accused the government of “locking” Bengaluru residents into a long-term financial burden for garbage collection services.

The former deputy chief minister alleged that the state finance department had raised objections to the proposal and suggested capping the annual escalation at 2.5%, reducing the contract period to 10 years and avoiding a monopoly by a single company.