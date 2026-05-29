BSCC working on seven-point action plan for civic budget

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) on Thursday organised a workshop for the engineers and officials of the corporation on the implementation of the budget and to prepare the action plan for the current year, which includes the elimination of garbage spots, maintaining safe roads, pedestrian paths and a few other similar issues.

For the current financial year’s Action Plan, a seven-point agenda was formulated with regard to pedestrian paths and elimination of garbage blackspots, safe roads and junctions, public spaces and greening, resilience at the local level, mitigating climate change and water scarcity; protection of underprivileged sections and community participation.

The workshop also focused on ensuring that available funds are utilised effectively by incorporating public input as part of the ground-level implementation.