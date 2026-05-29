BSCC working on seven-point action plan for civic budget

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) on Thursday organised a workshop for the engineers and officials of the corporation on the implementation of the budget and to prepare the action plan for the current year, which includes the elimination of garbage spots, maintaining safe roads, pedestrian paths and a few other similar issues.
For the current financial year’s Action Plan, a seven-point agenda was formulated with regard to pedestrian paths and elimination of garbage blackspots, safe roads and junctions, public spaces and greening, resilience at the local level, mitigating climate change and water scarcity; protection of underprivileged sections and community participation.
The workshop also focused on ensuring that available funds are utilised effectively by incorporating public input as part of the ground-level implementation.
Addressing the gathering, BSCC Commissioner KN Ramesh said, “The time has come for our engineers and officials to think differently. Without wasting available resources, expenditures must be aligned with public priorities to achieve ‘low investment, high impact’.”
Ramesh highlighted that their main objective must be to resolve public grievances quickly and actively engage citizens in the services of the corporation.
Arun Pai from Walkaluru, Srinivas Alavilli from the World Resources Institute (WRI) India and Dr Shanti Tummula from the HSR Layout Citizen Forum, along with several prominent civil society organisations and experts, participated in the workshop and provided technical guidance on how to utilise the budget allocation properly.