Hanging cables turn Bengaluru roads into ‘death traps’

BENGALURU: The recent death of a 30-year-old commuter after his motorcycle got entangled in a dangling roadside cable near the Vidhana Soudha has once again brought to attention Bengaluru’s growing civic safety crisis. Citizens, activists and urban experts have warned that loose overhead wires, dilapidated infrastructure and poor coordination among agencies are turning parts of the city into “death traps”.

Besides hanging cables, damaged manholes, pothole-filled roads and poor street lighting also continue to pose serious risks to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders across Bengaluru despite repeated complaints to the authorities, the activists said. “It’s a death trap everywhere,” said Prakash Nedungadi, the treasurer of Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka. “We have overhead wires above us and potholes below us. Whether they are riders or pedestrians, people are constantly at risk.”

Nedungadi said citizens frequently report loose wires, damaged pavements and broken manholes, but corrective action often remains temporary. He called for regular safety audits across wards, identification of hazard zones and quicker response mechanisms to remove dangerous infrastructure. “Walk around for one kilometre in any street and you will see wires hanging everywhere,” he said.

Civil activist Vinay Srinivas said the issue reflects deeper governance failures within Bengaluru’s urban administration. “The cables are symptomatic of the mess that Bengaluru’s urban governance is in,” he said, adding, “There are multiple agencies involved, but there are very few people to take responsibility.”

According to Srinivas, poor coordination between civic bodies, utility agencies and private operators has made corrective measures difficult. He added that inquiry reports following accidents are rarely made public and stressed the need for both citizen-led and government-led safety audits.

Civic activist Vinod Kartavya alleged that poor coordination among agencies such as GBA, BWSSB, BESCOM and telecom operators has allowed unregulated cabling to spread across several localities.