‘Horse for Sale’ board at Kannada actor Darshan’s farm

MYSURU: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is reportedly selling his horses housed at Vinish Darshan Marwari Stud Farm, located on the Mysuru-T Narasipura Road. A large board announcing ‘Horse for Sale’ was placed in front of the property.

Darshan, who is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in connection with the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case, was known to frequently visit his sprawling farmhouse, ‘Thoogudeepa Farm’, at Old Kempaiahana Hundi near T Narasipura to unwind after hectic film shoots.

Darshan owns over 20 racehorses, along with two dozen cows, Hallikar bulls, sheep, goats, emus, pedigree dogs, ducks, donkeys, and several other animals, all kept in separate enclosures on the farm.

“The horses at the farm are imported breeds worth several lakhs of rupees,” a source said. Dr Ramachandra, former veterinarian at Thoogudeepa Farm, told TNIE that the racehorses at the property are extremely valuable. “However, I have no idea why Darshan has decided to sell them,” he added.