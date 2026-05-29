Munirathna discharged in atrocity case

BENGALURU: In a setback to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs discharged RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna from the case of atrocity.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat passed the order on May 21 allowing the application filed by Munirathna aka Munirathna Naidu, seeking discharge from the case registered by the Vyalikaval police under Sections 3(1)(r),(s) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Sections 153A(1)(a)(b), 504 and 506 of IPC, on the complaint filed by Velu Naykar for allegedly abusing him, using his caste.

The case was entrusted to the SIT within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by the state government. The court noted that the materials produced in the final report are insufficient to frame charges against Munirathna, and accordingly, he is discharged for the offences punishable under the SC/ST (PoA) Act and the IPC.

The court said that the alleged incident had taken place on May 18, 2024, at the residence of accused Munirathna, where he had convened a meeting of the contractors pertaining to his constituency.