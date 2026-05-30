A royal bat-tlefield: B'lureans head to Ahmedabad as RCB gears up for IPL final

Red and gold jerseys are being pulled out of wardrobes, banners are being painted across living rooms and flights to Ahmedabad are filling up fast. After a season packed with emotion and dramatic moments, RCB is headed to the IPL final once again, this time for a Sunday showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Now, as the final battle approaches, fans from the city are once again packing their bags and making the journey to Ahmedabad. From customised jerseys and lucky scarves to giant ‘Ee Sala’ banners rolled into suitcases, every fan is carrying a piece of Bengaluru with them.
The powerful knocks from our captain in the qualifier were great to watch. The team performed brilliantly overall and the feeling when they made it to the final is honestly hard to put into words. As a fan, I’ve been waiting and dreaming of this moment since childhood. I just want to be there live, witness it. Hopefully, we will see the trophy in red and gold once again.
I watched the very first IPL match on April 18, 2008, and since then, I have stood by the team through every high and low. Travelling all the way to Ahmedabad never felt like a difficult decision. We simply had to be there for our team during one of their biggest moments. We have prepared Kannada chants to cheer for the team from the stands.
The emotions are running high, and all I’m thinking about is seeing the team lift the trophy 2nd time. There’s nervousness too, but mostly hope and passion. I’m travelling with our fan club called NammaTeamRCB. We’ve supported the team through every season, heartbreaks and comebacks. Seeing them win would feel personal. We are carrying our huge RCB banners, flags to support the team and pass on our energy to the players.
I didn’t want to just watch the final on TV, I wanted to be there and witness the magic live. I’m travelling with my entire family. They’ve always supported my passion for RCB, and experiencing this together makes it even more special. For RCB fans, it’s been a roller-coaster ride. We’ve backed this team through every high and low for all these years. Now, watching them play like invincibles in the playoffs has fans on cloud nine. There’s a real sense of belief and unity in the fan community right now. I have a Ganesh ji idol dressed in an RCB jersey. I pray before every match. It’s been very lucky for the team and for me as a fan.
I’m excited but a bit nervous watching the batting units of other teams click into high gear at the end of the tournament. I had the privilege of watching the RCB men’s team win last year and couldn’t pass up the chance to watch a repeat! I’ll be travelling with friends, who were there last year as well. Being a supporter of a team that has come close many times before, it would be uplifting to watch them win. Of course, it’s not achieving world peace or anything on that scale, but it does feel very good indeed!
Compared to last year, this season has felt more intense and rewarding as a fan, watching the team overcome challenges and perform with such determination. Experiencing the final in person allows me to be part of that energy and atmosphere firsthand. It’s not just about watching a match, it’s about witnessing a memorable moment in the team’s journey alongside thousands of passionate supporters. I’ve travelled for IPL matches before, and I think the experience goes beyond the game itself.
Last year, I missed the opportunity to watch the finals live in the stadium, and I regretted it a lot. That is one of the biggest reasons I decided not to miss this year’s final. I had to make travel arrangements quickly after the qualifiers. One issue I would like to highlight is how flight ticket prices and hotel fares increased massively as soon as RCB qualified for the finals. Many struggled as prices went high within hours. I feel there should be some form of fare regulation or price cap during major sporting events.
This time, there is a golden opportunity to win back-to-back titles after Mo Bobat (RCB director of cricket) mentioned it in the dressing room after winning the trophy last year, and I’m hopeful that it will happen. Right now, I’m only thinking about RCB lifting their second trophy and nothing else!
I spent around Rs 10,000 for the one-way ticket. I’m going alone, but will join a few business associates there. RCB won’t lose, but even if the 2016 scenario repeats, I’ll be happy that I got to see the match. Those negative thoughts won’t effect the excitement of fans.
(with inputs from Nitya Dani)