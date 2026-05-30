A royal bat-tlefield: B'lureans head to Ahmedabad as RCB gears up for IPL final

Red and gold jerseys are being pulled out of wardrobes, banners are being painted across living rooms and flights to Ahmedabad are filling up fast. After a season packed with emotion and dramatic moments, RCB is headed to the IPL final once again, this time for a Sunday showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Now, as the final battle approaches, fans from the city are once again packing their bags and making the journey to Ahmedabad. From customised jerseys and lucky scarves to giant ‘Ee Sala’ banners rolled into suitcases, every fan is carrying a piece of Bengaluru with them.