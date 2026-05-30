AI-based financial advice a tricky slope: Experts

BENGALURU: The injection and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into digital spheres of interaction between institutions and the individual have been rapid and steep, allowing little time for the law and policy to catch up, say Bengaluru-based experts.

According to them, as the finance sector is increasingly moving towards AI-based automation without legal frameworks of accountability already in place, consumers are left to their own devices, leaving them vulnerable to making mistakes involving personal and confidential information.

When an agency offering financial advice uses AI in its operations, loopholes in the accountability of personal information are inherent in the interactions between an individual and the AI platform. In such a situation, placing the onus on the individual to enact discretion makes the situation further complicated.

“Consumers do not need to fear every AI-driven financial platform, but they should approach them with informed scepticism. AI can assist with financial information, yet decisions involving savings, debt, insurance, retirement or investments still require transparency, human accountability and independent judgment,” said Prof Madhu Veeraraghavan, pro vice-chancellor for management, law, humanities and social sciences at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

What introduces further complication is that owing to the aforementioned lack of any ethical standard of procedure or similar framework, it is not uncommon for such platforms to run their customers’ queries through layers of AI, without expressly asking for consent.