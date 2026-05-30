Bengaluru metro's Purple Line services to be curtailed for two hours on May 31

BENGALURU: BMRCL has announced a temporary curtailment of Metro services on a section of the Purple Line on Sunday to facilitate maintenance work between Attiguppe and Vijayanagar stations.

According to BMRCL, Metro services between Deepanjalinagara and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station will remain suspended from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday.

Metro services will continue to operate as per schedule on other stretches of the network, including Challaghatta to Mysuru Road, Kempegowda (Majestic) to Whitefield (Kadugodi), Madavara to Silk Institute and RV Road to Bommasandra.

BMRCL said trains will commence operations from the respective terminal stations at the regular scheduled time of 7 am. Full services across the entire Purple Line will resume from 9 am onwards.