Bengaluru police issue curbs ahead for IPL final

BENGALURU: With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reaching the final of the IPL 2026, Bengaluru City Police issued a public advisory on Friday, urging citizens to maintain law and order and follow safety guidelines during and after the match on Sunday. The advisory was issued in the aftermath of the tragedy on June 4 2025 during the RCB victory celebrations at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where 11 people were killed and several others were injured.

Police warned that no public celebrations should be held on roads or in other public places after the final result is announced. They also prohibited bike rallies, overspeeding, stunts, unnecessary honking, and road blockades in connection with the match. LED walls facing roads cannot be installed without prior permission from the authorities concerned. Existing LED walls visible to the public should not be used to telecast the match. Screens should not be installed outside malls, pubs, or other establishments allowing public viewing of the match.

The police further prohibited the bursting of firecrackers and the use of any hazardous materials. Citizens are asked to maintain peace and discipline, especially in crowded places, and strictly follow instructions issued by traffic police personnel.

People are advised against consuming alcohol in public places, creating disturbances, engaging in fights, or behaving indecently. The advisory cautioned against sharing provocative posts, hateful messages, or rumours on social media. Police also warned cricket fans not to provoke, insult, or target supporters of other teams under the pretext of the match result, as such acts could lead to law-and-order issues.

Police urged the public to cooperate with authorities and celebrate responsibly to ensure public safety.