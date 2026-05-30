Curbs on movement of heavy goods vehicles on Varthur Main Road in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: There will be restrictions on the movement of heavy goods vehicles on Varthur Main Road from Saturday 11pm till Sunday 6am to facilitate Metro work, according to a press release.

Heavy goods vehicles proceeding from HAL to Varthur/Whitefield via Varthur Main Road and Marathahalli Bridge and from Varthur/Whitefield to HAL via Varthur Main Road and Marathahalli Bridge have to take alternative roads.

Vehicles proceeding from HABL towards Varthur and Whitefield should take Varthur Main Road, turn left near Marathahalli Bridge Junction, enter Ashwathnagar service road to reach Outer Ring Road, then take U-turn at Karthiknagar Junction, proceed towards Kalamandir Junction, take the service road to reach Varthur Main Road, and then turn left towards Whitefield and Varthur.

Vehicles from Varthur and Whitefield moving towards HAL should proceed via Varthur Main Road, turn left near Marathahalli Bridge Junction, proceed via Outer Ring Road to Kadubeesanahalli Junction, take U-turn, continue via service road, turn left near Marathahalli Bridge Junction and proceed towards HAL.