Eight-hour water disruption in Mysore Road areas

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will undertake emergency repair works on a major leak in a 600 mm Cauvery Stage-II drinking water pipeline on May 30, causing disruption in water supply for around eight hours across several localities under the Mysuru Road service area.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said the repair work will begin at 9 am on Saturday to plug a major leak detected in the main pipeline, that supplies nearly 14 MLD of drinking water everyday to areas under the Mysuru Road service zone through the South End Circle network. Large quantities of treated drinking water is gushing out of the damaged section and causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians in the area. The board will temporarily shut a 24-inch valve near Surana College on South End Road for around eight hours to facilitate the emergency work.

The board expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and said normal water supply would resume immediately after completion of the repair work. BWSSB has urged residents and consumers in the affected areas to cooperate during the emergency maintenance exercise. Areas likely to face disruption in drinking water supply during the shutdown include Kasturba Nagar, Bapujinagar, Shamanna Garden, Manjunath Nagar, Hosaguddadahalli, Haleguddadahalli and Arafath Nagar.