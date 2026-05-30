Two juveniles among five held for burglary in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Jayanagar police arrested five persons including two juveniles in a housebreak theft case. Eight valuable watches of various brands worth Rs 6 lakh was seized.

The 55-year-old complainant, G Syed Mohammed Akbar who runs a travels agency and lives in Syndicate Bank Colony in Arakere filed the complaint at Jayanagar Police Station on May 19. He said that he owns a house opposite Shalini playground in Jayanagar 4th T Block and visits it occasionally to check on it. On May 19, Syed’s neighbour called and informed him that the lock on the door was broken. When he came and checked, he found that items stored in the room cupboard were stolen.

“The next day, two persons were taken into custody near Byrasandra in Jayanagar 1st Block and questioned. During the inquiry, it was found that both were juveniles.

The accused often came to play in the playground. After seeing that Syed’s house is always locked, they hatched a plot to commit a theft. They confessed that they committed the house theft along with three other persons and stated that the stolen items were with their accomplices. On May 21, the two juveniles were handed over to the custody of the Bala Mandira. The remaining accused were taken into custody near a temple in Tilak Nagar,” police said.