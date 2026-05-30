Youth development, sustainability in focus as V-P Radhakrishnan unveils 5 AoL initiatives in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan on Friday launched five initiatives focused on youth development, entrepreneurship, sustainability, consciousness studies and education at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, marking the organisation’s 45th anniversary.

The initiatives unveiled were the Youth Career Excellence Programme, Faculty of Eastern Knowledge Systems, Art of Living Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation Centre, Centre of Excellence on Consciousness Studies and Human Potential, and Eco Shanti.

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan said the occasion celebrated a vision that had touched millions of lives across the world. “Today is a celebration of a great vision that has touched millions of lives across continents. I was astonished to learn that The Art of Living is present in 182 countries,” he said.

He also highlighted the organisation’s campaign for a drug-free India and stressed the need for young people to be guided by self-discipline and positive values rather than harmful addictions. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said Karnataka takes pride in being the birthplace of a movement that has gained global recognition.

“It is a matter of pride for Karnataka that the roots of this global movement are connected to our sacred land. For more than four decades, The Art of Living has been promoting peace and well-being at the individual, community and global levels through a variety of programmes,” he said.