2,181 Agniveers complete training in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A Passing-Out Parade (POP) for 2,181 Agniveers was held at the parade grounds of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) and Centre in Bengaluru on Saturday, marking the successful completion of their military training.

According to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), the event marked a significant milestone in the journey of the Agniveers, who completed months of rigorous training and are now prepared to serve the nation with honour and dedication.

The ceremony was reviewed by Brigadier Ajay Singh Thakur, Commandant, Madras Engineer Group and Centre. Congratulating the Agniveers on successfully completing their training, he praised their dedication, determination and professionalism throughout the course. Addressing the young soldiers, Brigadier Thakur emphasised the importance of discipline, integrity, courage and commitment in military life and urged them to uphold the values and traditions of the Indian Army in all future assignments.

To recognise the support of families, the “Gaurav Padak” was presented to the parents of the passing-out Agniveers. In an emotional moment, parents participated in the ceremony by conferring the rank insignia of “Thambi Sapper” on their sons, marking their transition from trainees to soldiers of the Indian Army. The gesture added emotional significance to the event and made the occasion a memorable one for all present.