Ahead of IPL final, Bengaluru traffic police issue guidelines

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued traffic guidelines to ensure smooth movement of the public, ahead of the final match of IPL 19th edition, scheduled for Sunday between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Victory celebrations on public roads will not be permitted.

Enforcement against drunken driving will be carried out throughout the night. Vehicle checks will be conducted across the city, and all measures necessary will be taken to prevent any untoward incidents. All traffic signals, diversions, and instructions issued by traffic police personnel must be strictly complied with.

What is prohibited today

Unnecessary parking on roads or footpaths, obstructing the free movement of traffic and pedestrians

Unnecessary and excessive use of vehicle horns under the guise of celebrations

Dangerous driving, standing through the vehicle’s sunroof