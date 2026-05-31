AMC college Open Day in Bengaluru showcases student projects

BENGALURU: To provide parents and students with an opportunity to understand the facilities and infrastructure available on campus and to showcase students’ talents, AMC Educational Institutions organised the ‘AMC Open Day’ at their campus in Bannerghatta on Saturday. At Open Day, several projects related to engineering, management, computer applications, biotechnology, and emerging technologies were exhibited.

Students from AMC Engineering College and the degree college participated in the event and presented projects they had developed in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), data science, and biotechnology.

Dr KR Paramahamsa, chairman of AMC Educational Institutions said, “We are conducting this Open Day program for many years. It serves as a platform for students to showcase their talents. It also allows parents to personally inspect all the facilities available on campus.

This helps them understand the kind of learning environment we provide to our students.” K Geetha Paramahamsa, vice president of AMC Educational Institutions; Monica Kalluri, vice president; Sagar AH, international education and resources; Rahul Kalluri, executive vice president; and Dr Yuvaraju, principal and others were present.