'Ee sala nu cup namde': Bengaluru erupts in celebration as RCB lift second IPL title

BENGALURU: 'Ee sala nu cup namde' (The cup is ours this time too), 'Prati sala cup namde' (Cup will be ours from now on) filled the Bengaluru air as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched its second IPL trophy on Sunday.
Sporting the striking red jerseys, RCB fans thronged cafes, restaurants, pubs, and clubs screening the IPL final match on Sunday, as public screening was restricted across the city.
Bengaluru's mood was filled with excitement and enthusiasm with their favourite team entering the finals this time, after winning the cup last year, with fans wishing and praying that the team wins this year too.
While the target was easy to chase, RCB fans were worried about the possibility of their team losing wickets in quick succession. As the final match began, the usually busy city roads went silent with the loyal 'RCBians' glued to their TVs and big screens, taking breaks only during the commercial advertisements.
With the RCB team inching close to victory after crossing 100 runs, fans started their celebrations early. Virat Kohli's 'not decision' invited whistles across the city.
Though strict security measures were put in place across the city, particularly in the wake of last year's RCB celebration tragedy that claimed several lives, incidents of celebratory bike rallies, stunt riding, unnecessary honking and firecracker bursting were reported during the IPL final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Heavy police presence was deployed in the Central Business District, especially on MG Road, Church Street, and other key locations after 10 pm. The police intensified patrolling, and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons were deployed at strategic points.
Drunk-driving checks were conducted across the city as part of the security arrangements. Celebrations spilt onto the roads despite the police advisory urging the public to celebrate responsibly and safely.
Chief Minister-elect D K Shivakumar said, "Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions! RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud"
He congratulated players, coaches, support staff, and millions of fans who stood by the team every step of the way.