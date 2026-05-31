'Ee sala nu cup namde': Bengaluru erupts in celebration as RCB lift second IPL title

BENGALURU: 'Ee sala nu cup namde' (The cup is ours this time too), 'Prati sala cup namde' (Cup will be ours from now on) filled the Bengaluru air as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched its second IPL trophy on Sunday.

Sporting the striking red jerseys, RCB fans thronged cafes, restaurants, pubs, and clubs screening the IPL final match on Sunday, as public screening was restricted across the city.

Bengaluru's mood was filled with excitement and enthusiasm with their favourite team entering the finals this time, after winning the cup last year, with fans wishing and praying that the team wins this year too.

While the target was easy to chase, RCB fans were worried about the possibility of their team losing wickets in quick succession. As the final match began, the usually busy city roads went silent with the loyal 'RCBians' glued to their TVs and big screens, taking breaks only during the commercial advertisements.

With the RCB team inching close to victory after crossing 100 runs, fans started their celebrations early. Virat Kohli's 'not decision' invited whistles across the city.