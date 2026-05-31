GBA asks Vijayanagar Club to Raze ‘weak’ wall

BENGALURU: The Executive Engineer in charge of Vijayanagar in Bengaluru West City Corporation has served a notice to Vijaynagara Club in connection with a wall collapse owing to heavy rain on Friday evening, leading to the death of 59-year-old Shivaborayya, an autorickshaw driver.

Officials said the wall had become weak due to garbage dumping leading to bandicoots and rats making holes beneath it, leading to its collapse. The corporation has asked the Club to immediately demolish the wall.

Following the incident, the Corporation has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved family. However, the handing over of the amount has been put on hold owing to outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation and his successor DK Shivakumar yet to take oath. “We have reached out to the family members and conveyed the message. We will hand over the cheque immediately after the new CM is sworn in,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Krishnappa, son of Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, visited the bereaved family, conveyed his condolences and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the widow and son of the deceased auto driver as compensation.

Apart from the autorickshaw, a goods carrier and three electric poles were damaged.