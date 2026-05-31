GBA to focus on waterlogging on Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Preventing waterlogging on Bannerghatta Road would be top priority for Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Speaking after an inspection of flood-prone areas and other locations within the jurisdiction of Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) here on Saturday, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said that the stretch near Rainbow Children’s Hospital on Bannerghatta Road gets waterlogged whenever it rains, causing significant inconvenience to motorists. He directed officials to take necessary measures to provide a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem.

During the inspection, he observed that sewage water was flowing into the stormwater drain near Hulimavu Metro Station on Bannerghatta Road and instructed the BWSSB to identify the source and take measures to prevent sewage from entering the stormwater drain.

He also observed that utilities crossing the stormwater drain were obstructing the flow of water. Officials were instructed to install slabs and relocate the utilities above them. Further, they were directed to desilt the rainwater drain and ensure smooth water flow.

He also visited Silk Board Junction to address the recurring waterlogging issue there and said works are underway to increase the capacity of the rajakaluve passing beneath the road from 1.5 metres to 3.5 metres. Steel gratings are also being installed above the drain. The first phase of the work is almost complete, and the road will soon be opened for vehicular movement. The remaining two sections of the culvert work will be taken up in the second phase and completed by the end of June.