Lowry Under Bridge in Bengaluru closed from June 4

BENGALURU: Commuters travelling through the Lowry Under Bridge near Krishnarajapuram will face temporary traffic restrictions from June 4 to June 9 due to railway bridge slab replacement work being undertaken by the Railways.

South Western Railways, Bengaluru Division said that the road leading towards Krishnarajapuram, Ramamurthy Nagar and ITI Colony through the Lowry Under Bridge will remain closed during the six-day period. Motorists are advised to use the KR Puram Cable-Stayed Bridge as an alternative route to reach these destinations.

Similarly, the road towards ITPL and Whitefield through the Lowry Under Bridge will also remain closed from June 4 to June 9. Commuters heading towards Whitefield and ITPL are asked to use the KR Puram Cable-Stayed Bridge.

In addition, a temporary closure will be enforced on the KR Puram–ITPL Main Road towards Whitefield and ITPL from 6 pm on June 7 until 6 am on June 8. The commuters will be diverted through the Road Under Bridge (RUB). Railway authorities have urged the public to plan their journeys in advance and follow the diversions.