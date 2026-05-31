RV College of Engineering’s tech initiative to rehabilitate prisoners across Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a major step towards redefining correctional rehabilitation through education, skill development and technology-enabled empowerment, the Department of Prisons & Correctional Services, Karnataka, and RV College of Engineering (RVCE), under the aegis of the Rashtriya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST), are working towards a pioneering institutional collaboration to establish a sustainable rehabilitation ecosystem for inmates of prisons across the state.

The proposed initiative, through a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the department and RVCE, seeks to transform correctional spaces into environments of learning, constructive engagement and future preparedness.

The collaboration envisions structured interventions in digital literacy, employability skills, technical education, innovation and livelihood-oriented rehabilitation.

The first phase of the initiative is being implemented at the Central Prison, Bengaluru (Parappana Agrahara), through the establishment of a dedicated computer training laboratory, supported through institutional contributions, industry partnerships, CSR support, and academic volunteering, RVCE said in a press release on Saturday.

RVCE said the initiative goes beyond conventional prison education. It is rooted in a deeper belief — that meaningful rehabilitation begins when individuals are given an opportunity to rebuild confidence, acquire skills and rediscover purpose.

Modern correctional philosophy increasingly emphasises reformative justice over punitive isolation.