Bengaluru

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper to begin operations on November 1

The service is expected to offer passengers an overnight travel option between Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Preparations are under way for the launch of Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper at SMVT Bengaluru on Saturday.
Preparations are under way for the launch of Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper at SMVT Bengaluru on Saturday.(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: The South Western Railway will introduce a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Bengaluru and Mumbai, with the inaugural one-way special departing SMVT Bengaluru at 12.15 pm on November 1. Regular services will begin on November 3 from Bengaluru and November 2 from Mumbai, operating six days a week with a 16-coach rake.

The inaugural special (Train No. 06503) will leave SMVT Bengaluru on Sunday and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, at 6.15 am on Monday. It will stop at Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, Lonavala and Kalyan.

The service is expected to offer passengers an overnight travel option between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat

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