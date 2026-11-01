Explosive-like object found in Bengaluru, residents panic

BENGALURU: A suspicious object that looked like a dynamite stick was found at a vacant site near Sonnenahalli Circle within the limits of Jnanabharathi police station on Saturday, triggering panic among residents. The object was spotted in an uninhabited vacant plot, following which local residents alerted the police.

The object was found behind Vijaya Hospital on Saturday morning. Passers-by who noticed the suspicious object alerted the Namma 112 emergency helpline.

Police personnel, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team rushed to the spot. The police are also examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

Preliminary investigations revealed that unidentified persons had allegedly bundled three pieces of pipe with tape, fitted wires inside them and left the objects by the roadside.

“It looks like some mischief-monger must have done it to create panic in public. The BDDS disposed of it, and it was empty,” said an officer.