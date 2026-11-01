Silk Board Junction makeover begins under Greater Bengaluru Authority's 'Ward One' campaign

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda launched the Ward One campaign at Silk Board Junction on Saturday by initiating the painting of its flyover pillars. The campaign has been rolled out across 43 wards under the five municipal corporations of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), focusing on improving key junctions, public spaces and neighbourhood infrastructure.

Speaking after launching the campaign, the Minister said the area had become a major infrastructure hub, with several critical projects converging there, including the flyover, Metro, Electronic City corridor, Outer Ring Road and NHAI elevated road. Metro and stormwater drain works are also under way.

“The space beneath the flyover will be transformed into a more welcoming and functional public area. In addition to painting the pillars, kerbstones will be installed and seating arrangements will be created for citizens to rest. Adequate lighting must also be provided without causing inconvenience to commuters or pedestrians. A throwball court is being developed, while facilities for table tennis and other recreational activities will also be explored to make the space more vibrant and accessible,” he said.

To improve traffic movement from Electronic City towards BTM Layout, the Minister directed officials to immediately examine the installation of a steel grid over the stormwater drain to facilitate a free left turn for vehicles. He also instructed officials to construct a pedestrian walkway alongside the drain to ensure that the improvement caters to both motorists and pedestrians.