Two foreigners electrocuted at 5-star hotel pool in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two foreign nationals were electrocuted at the swimming pool on the third floor of Conrad Bengaluru, a five-star hotel, on Kensington Road in Bengaluru’s Halasuru area on Friday evening. Two others, including an American tourist and a hotel pool attendant, were injured while trying to rescue the victims.

Of the two deceased, Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German, was working as a Lufthansa crew member, while Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovak, was on a tour of India. Horat was a project manager with IBM.

The two were swimming in the pool when they were exposed to sudden electric current between 5.15 pm and 5.30 pm.

Screams from pool alert wife moments before tourist’s death

They died on the spot, it was reported. Mathew Desantis, 41, an American staying at the hotel as a tourist, and Rahul Tiwari, 28, a pool attendant and lifeguard employed at the hotel, rushed to rescue the two men after noticing them struggling in the water. But both sustained injuries. They were shifted to Manipal Hospital, where they are said to be out of danger.

Juraj had arrived at the hotel with his family on Friday, while Alexander had checked in a few days ago.

Juraj’s wife Silvia Hotuatova filed a complaint with the Halasuru police stating that she and her husband arrived in India on October 20 to spend holidays. They checked into Conrad on Friday. Around 5.15 pm, Juraj went to the pool at the hotel. When she heard screams from near the pool, Silvia rushed to the spot and found her husband lying motionless in the water.

A hotel staff member jumped into the pool in an attempt to rescue him but sustained injuries. Another person noticed that there was electric current in the pool.