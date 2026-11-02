A case of nostalgia

Few television shows have enjoyed the kind of longevity that CID has in Indian households. ACP Pradyuman’s ‘kuch toh gadbad hai’ and Daya’s door-breaking moments became part of popular culture, while its investigations kept generations of viewers guessing. First aired in 1998, the show drew audiences with its mysteries and characters. The death of BP Singh, the creator and director of CID, last week, has now sent viewers down memory lane, bringing back recollections of the moments that made the daily soap a television landmark. The team was recently spotted at Singh’s funeral in Mumbai.

Three-time Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej has watched CID for nearly 25 years. His association goes back to his school days, when he remembers tuning in to its early episodes, featuring stars, including Ashutosh Gowariker, before the familiar team took over. While the cast changed, Pradyuman remained a constant. Kej describes CID as a camp mystery thriller, drawing a comparison with the 1960s Batman series, where exaggerated performances and serious situations could sometimes become unintentionally funny.

“The actors do the right amount of hamming sometimes and that is because of the genre,” he explains, adding that this quality is part of what makes the show enjoyable. Its investigations maintain suspense until the end, even as its theatrical presentation gives viewers something to laugh about. “You just have to watch the first five minutes and you are hooked,” he says.